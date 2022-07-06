Tank of occupiers demolishes tower after contact with soldiers of Armed Forces. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas destroyed a Russian tank.

As Censor.NET reports, a fragment of the successful attack was published on the Facebook page of the "Pivnich" operational-tactical group. The recording shows that the tank exploded with such force that its tower flew up several tens of meters.

"Somewhere in the steppes of Donbas, an enemy tank met soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and out of joy it "took off the tower". Here's a short fairy tale," says the comment to the video.

Watch more: Logistics base of occupiers in village of Velikiy Burluk in Kharkiv region caught fire. VIDEO