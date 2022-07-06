Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed warehouse with ammunition and fuel in occupied Donetsk with precise strike. VIDEO

A temporary warehouse of ammunition and fuel and lubricants caught fire and exploded in the Donetsk neighborhood of Azotny.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the fire was published on social networks.

"In Donetsk, in the Azot microdistrict, a temporary transshipment base of BC and fuel and lubricants, which was hastily equipped by banana macaques under the stupid leadership of Muscovites, was destroyed with precision, because it was necessary to rescue and push around the city ammunition that had not yet arrived. Everything was done in a hurry and so senselessly that it did not stay away from the "watchful eye", which informed uncle "Land Lisa". Well, the result is already clearly known to you. The noise from exploding ammunition can be heard far from the place of the fire," the authors of the publication write in the comments to the video.

WARNING! Profanity!

Watch more: Ammunition warehouse is on fire in occupied Donetsk. VIDEO