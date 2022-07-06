ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11055 visitors online
News Video
12 531 39

In Mariupol, occupants demolished house without warning, without letting residents pick up their belongings. VIDEO

In Mariupol, the invaders demolished a house on Troitskaya Street without warning, not allowing the residents to take the surviving items.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram channel adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko.

"Mariupol. The first completely demolished house at 59 Troitskaya Street. People were not given time to pick up their things. Demolition without warning. The people of Mariupol were deprived of the last. There are no words. Only rage", - wrote the adviser to the mayor.

See more: There is not enough food, but it is cooked in open-air: Rashists in occupied Mariupol expose children to danger. PHOTO

Author: 

housing (46) Mariupol (1124) Petro Andriuschenko (246)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 