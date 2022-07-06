In Mariupol, occupants demolished house without warning, without letting residents pick up their belongings. VIDEO
In Mariupol, the invaders demolished a house on Troitskaya Street without warning, not allowing the residents to take the surviving items.
As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram channel adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko.
"Mariupol. The first completely demolished house at 59 Troitskaya Street. People were not given time to pick up their things. Demolition without warning. The people of Mariupol were deprived of the last. There are no words. Only rage", - wrote the adviser to the mayor.
