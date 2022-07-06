Ukrainian forces are advancing in several tactical directions in south of country - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered his traditional address to Ukrainians on the evening of July 6.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Zelensky.

"Ukrainian forces are advancing in several tactical directions, including in the South - in the Kherson region, in the Zaporizhzhia region. We will not give up our land - the entire sovereign territory of Ukraine will be Ukrainian.

In the south of our country, in the occupied areas, Russian forces have blocked any opportunity for people to know the truth about what is happening. They block access to social networks, messengers and YouTube.

People need to know about this. Therefore, if you have an opportunity to speak to people in the South - to Kherson, Genichesk, Berdyansk, Melitopol and other towns and villages - please spread the truth there. Use every opportunity to tell people in the occupied areas that we remember them and we are fighting for them."

