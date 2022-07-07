Tank duel in Suligivka: tankers of 93rd brigade tore off turret from Russian T-72. VIDEO

Tankers of the 93rd brigade destroyed a Russian T-72 tank near the village of Suligivka in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov who published a video of a successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers.

"Tank duel in Sulygivka: tankmen of the 93rd brigade tore off the turret from the Russian T-72," he writes in a comment.

