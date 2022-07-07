Johnson has officially announced that he will step down as Prime Minister of Great Britain. VIDEO

Boris Johnson announced that he has decided to resign from the post of Prime Minister of Great Britain!

He announced this today at a special briefing, Censor.NET informs.

Johnson said he was also stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party.

However, he stated that he will perform the duties of the head of the party and the government until a new one is elected.

Read more: Johnson is stepping down as Prime Minister of Great Britain. In Autumn, - BBC

Johnson assured that Great Britain will continue to support Ukraine, despite personnel reshuffles in the government.