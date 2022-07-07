Putin talked about negotiations and threatened West: "Generally speaking, we have not started anything serious yet". VIDEO

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at July 7 meeting with leaders of Russian parliamentary parties that Russia "has not yet started anything seriously in Ukraine".

This is stated by Russian mass media, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today we hear that they want to beat us on the battlefield. What can I say, let them try. We have heard many times that the West wants to fight us to the last Ukrainian. This is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people, but it seems to be going that way," he said.

"Everyone should know that by and large we have not yet started anything seriously. At the same time, we are not giving up on peaceful negotiations. But those who refuse should know that the further they go, the harder it will be for them to negotiate with us," he added.