Divers found enemy missile at depth of 20 meters in Dniester reservoir. VIDEO
On the territory of Chernivtsi region in the Dniester reservoir at a depth of 20 meters divers discovered an enemy missile.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration and published a video made by divers.
