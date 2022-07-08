ENG
Divers found enemy missile at depth of 20 meters in Dniester reservoir. VIDEO

On the territory of Chernivtsi region in the Dniester reservoir at a depth of 20 meters divers discovered an enemy missile.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration and published a video made by divers.

