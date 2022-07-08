12 wounds of Filimonov and 3 wounds of "Predator": how we survived under salvo of "Grad". VIDEO

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, showed a video showing how Ukrainian soldiers managed to survive under the volley of "Grad".

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, published the relevant footage on his YouTube channel.

"About 40 Grads rockets hit us after stopping on the road. I managed to turn on the phone when the last five exploded near us. An unsuccessful response to the successful defeat of Russian troops by the artillery of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian SSU, adjusted by Filimonov's unit. Watch to the end, everything is filmed there by a drone ", the journalist said.

