"Please consider him Ukrainian. Posthumously", - story of Abkhazian Astamur Gumba, who died defending Ukraine. VIDEO

Abkhazian Astamur Gumba lived in Kyiv for 30 years. He did not have Ukrainian citizenship, but when Russia invaded Ukraine, he immediately decided to go and defend our country.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the story of the TV channel "Kyiv".

"32-year-old Astamur Daurovych Gumba was born in Sukhum but lived in Kyiv for 30 years. From the first days of the war, the boy joined the Kyiv Terrodefense of the Solomyan district. After the defense of Kyiv, Astamur's unit fought in the Kharkiv region. There, in a heavy battle with professional Russian soldiers, Astik, as his family called him, was mortally wounded," the story says.

Gumba's mother said she respects her son's choice. Astamur was buried on July 4 in Kyiv.

"Please consider him Ukrainian. Posthumously," his mother wrote.