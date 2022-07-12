Occupiers have felt what modern artillery is, and they will not have safe rear - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the citizens of Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to page of President in Facebook.

"There's a really tough road ahead. Everyone understands that. But it is also clear that what lies ahead is the success of our state. When millions of people work sincerely for the sake of this - each and every one at his own level - the result will be sure.

You know, I somehow rarely thanked the ordinary people working in Ukraine. Who, in spite of everything, stay here. Who do their job every day. With faith in Ukraine, with faith in Victory. Now I want to thank you. Thank you that Ukraine has you," Zelensky said.

