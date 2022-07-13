Russian troops hit Mykolaiv from Kherson with S-300s and MLRS: houses, hospitals and school destroyed - Senkevych showed consequences of today's shelling. VIDEO

Summarized information about the consequences of today's shelling of Mykolaiv: two houses were destroyed, a school and two hospitals were damaged, and 12 people were injured.

This was stated in Теlegram by the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"A total of 24 missile craters were found around the city. The Rashists hit Mykolaiv with S-300 and MLRS systems from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson.

One two-story house burned to the ground, and nearby buildings were damaged by debris and the shock wave.

In another five-story building, the tail of the missile penetrated the ceiling from 5th to 3rd floors.

The building of a school in Mykolayiv was completely destroyed. Windows and doors in other buildings of the institution were also broken.

Two hospitals were damaged. Windows were broken, and the ceiling collapsed in some rooms. Similar damage was done to the bank and post offices.

Our public transport also suffered from shelling: five trolleybuses could not be repaired.

Missiles also hit the territory of a fishing factory. The buildings and transport were destroyed there.

A total of 12 people received injuries of varying degrees", Senkevych said.