"I wanted to go to Pripyat, and here Pripyat came to me", - teenager showed realities of Mariupol. VIDEO
A guy from Mariupol recorded a video where he showed what his hometown has turned into.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the adviser of the Mariupol city mayor Petro Andryushchenko.
"I wanted to go to Pripyat, and here Pripyat came to me." A phrase that contains everything you need to know about childhood in Mariupol. Apparently, this is the most truthful video about today's Mariupol," Andryushchenko captioned the video.
In the video, the guy says that his apartment was robbed, he remembers how beautiful his city was, and he himself dreams of traveling.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
