District military commissars began actively urging Russians to go to war in Ukraine. VIDEO
District military commissars began to actively call on Russians to go and fight in Ukraine.
As Censor.NET reports, a video message of one of the military commissars of the Tver region has been published on the network, in which he calls on all those who wish to join the army to sign at least a three-month contract and tells what kind of material reward awaits the volunteers.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password