District military commissars began actively urging Russians to go to war in Ukraine. VIDEO

District military commissars began to actively call on Russians to go and fight in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, a video message of one of the military commissars of the Tver region has been published on the network, in which he calls on all those who wish to join the army to sign at least a three-month contract and tells what kind of material reward awaits the volunteers.

Read more: "Sobyaninsky Regiment" is being formed in Moscow for war against Ukraine, - "Meduza"