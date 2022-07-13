ENG
Fighters of 28th SMBr named after Knights of Winter Campaign accurately destroyed enemy's "Uragan" multiple rocket launcher. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 28th Separate Mechanized Knights of the Winter Campaign Brigade crushed the enemy's Uragan MLRS with a precision strike.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Ukrainian soldiers carried out a successful attack in the Kherson region.

