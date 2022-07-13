Fighters of 28th SMBr named after Knights of Winter Campaign accurately destroyed enemy's "Uragan" multiple rocket launcher. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 28th Separate Mechanized Knights of the Winter Campaign Brigade crushed the enemy's Uragan MLRS with a precision strike.
According to Censor.NЕТ, Ukrainian soldiers carried out a successful attack in the Kherson region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password