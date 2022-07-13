There is some progress in negotiations regarding export of grain in Turkey, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the head of state's Facebook page.

"In the news today, there are many references to the meeting in Turkey regarding the unblocking of agricultural exports from our country through the Black Sea. We are really making significant efforts to restore the supply of food to the world market. And I am grateful to the United Nations and Turkey for their efforts. The success of this story is needed not only by our state, but also, without exaggeration, by the whole world.

If it is possible to remove the Russian threat to shipping in the Black Sea, it will remove the severity of the global food crisis. The Ukrainian delegation informed me that there is some progress. In the coming days, we will agree on the details with the UN Secretary General," Zelensky said.

