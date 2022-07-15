Occupiers realize that we are gradually getting stronger and are trying to frighten society with rocket attacks, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 142nd day of full-scale war.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of President.

"The occupiers realize that we are gradually getting stronger, and the goal of their terror is very simple - to pressure our society, to intimidate people, to cause maximum damage to Ukrainian cities while Russian terrorists are still able to do so.

So I ask you: please do not ignore the air-raid alarms now. Appropriate rules of conduct should always be observed, and especially at sites of public importance. Of course, we will come to the day when Russian terror becomes impossible. But we still need time for that. There is still a struggle to be fought," Zelensky emphasized.

