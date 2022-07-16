Mykolaiv was shelled, at least 4 explosions were heard, - mass media. VIDEO

On the morning of Saturday, July 16, explosions rang out in Mykolaiv during an air alarm.

This was reported by the local edition "News-N", informs Censor.NET.

According to his correspondent, the explosions started at four o'clock in the morning, there were at least four of them.

The mass media report on the departure of enemy missiles from the side of the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

Read more: By beginning of academic year, universities of Mykolaiv damaged by shelling will not have time to rebuild, - Kim

At 03:05 an air alarm was announced throughout the Mykolaiv region. At 5:12 an alarm signal sounded.

The Kherson Telegram channel publishes a video of the shelling of Mykolaiv from the occupied territory.