"They encountered here marines against whom they fought in Moschun", - how "Azov" defends Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

The "Azov" special unit has been defending the territories of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region since April.

The details of the life of the fighters were told and shown to Yurii Butusov, head of Censor.NET.

They recalled that earlier the unit performed tasks for the Kyiv region and, among other things, prevented the Russian occupiers from making a crossing in the area of the village. Moschun and break through to the capital. But they shared that during the battles in the Zaporizhzhia region, they encountered the marines against whom they fought in the Kyiv region.

See more: Consequences of attack on Esmanskyi community of Sumy region: school and agricultural enterprise were destroyed. PHOTOS