ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12455 visitors online
News Video
23 063 23

Ukrainian Armed Forces showed how Russian tank destroyed by NLAW burns. VIDEO

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how a Russian tank destroyed by an ATGM "NLAW" is burning in the Donetsk region.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, the corresponding video was published in Telegram channel "StratCom AFU".

Read more: Ukrainian defenders took aim at two Russian Su-25s in the direction of Zaporizhia, - SBU

Author: 

tank (1077) elimination (4992) Donetska region (3663) NLAW (2)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 