Ukrainian Armed Forces showed how Russian tank destroyed by NLAW burns. VIDEO
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how a Russian tank destroyed by an ATGM "NLAW" is burning in the Donetsk region.
As reports Censor.NЕТ, the corresponding video was published in Telegram channel "StratCom AFU".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password