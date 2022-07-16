We will endure and win, - Zelensky on anniversary of Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, made an official address to Ukrainians on the evening of July 16, on the day of adoption of the Declaration on State Sovereignty of Ukraine.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, video was published in оfficial Facebook оf Zelensky.

"On this day 32 years ago the Declaration on the State Sovereignty of Ukraine was adopted. The Declaration restored the tradition of the Ukrainian state, and it was on its basis that the Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine was subsequently adopted. And today, when our people are fighting for Independence, we are in our right in every sense of the word - historically, politically, culturally and, importantly, legally - and our people's confidence in victory is based on this as well.

We will stand and win. We will reclaim our own and rebuild a normal life. We will do it together - only it is possible. It is only possible without mutual struggle. This is our duty to all generations of our people who fought for freedom and sovereignty for Ukraine," the message reads.

