Ministry of Defense of Britain showed video of Ukrainian military training. VIDEO

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine undergo military training in Great Britain. The Ministry of Defense of the country showed another part of the training in a video.

As reported by Censor.NET, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

"The Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland presents the following series of videos on the training of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who arrived in the United Kingdom as part of a new military program led by Great Britain, where they receive the skills necessary to be effective and deadly on the front line during the defense of Ukraine. The United Kingdom has a long history of supporting the Ukrainian military within the framework of the Orbital operation," the message said.

