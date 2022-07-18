Fighters of Special Operations Forces destroyed Russian armored personnel carrier. VIDEO

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian armored personnel carrier with the help of the Stugna-P anti-tank missile system.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the successful attack was published by the fighters on the social network.

