Fighters of Special Operations Forces destroyed Russian armored personnel carrier. VIDEO
Fighters of the Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian armored personnel carrier with the help of the Stugna-P anti-tank missile system.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the successful attack was published by the fighters on the social network.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password