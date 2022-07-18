Detonation of ammunition at warehouse of Russian army in occupied Novaya Kakhovka. VIDEO
In the occupied Novaya Kakhovka, ammunition was detonated all night and morning in the warehouse of the Russian army.
According to Censor.NET, users of social networks publish videos of "fireworks".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password