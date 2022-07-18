ENG
Detonation of ammunition at warehouse of Russian army in occupied Novaya Kakhovka. VIDEO

In the occupied Novaya Kakhovka, ammunition was detonated all night and morning in the warehouse of the Russian army.

According to Censor.NET, users of social networks publish videos of "fireworks".

Read more: Occupiers' ammunition depots exploded again in Nova Kakhovka

