The reconnaissance group of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region destroyed a sabotage and reconnaissance group of marines of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy and captured one sniper.

The reconnaissance group of the Main Directorate of Intelligence "Kedr" conducted a special operation in the village of Dementiivka, Derhachi district, Kharkiv region. A large unit of Rashists was discovered, housed in destroyed buildings. As a result of fire, 36 occupants were destroyed. Many Rashists received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Later, "Kedr" together with the units of the local Territorial Defense and the National Guard conducted a series of skirmishes and forced the enemy to retreat from their positions, despite the significant numerical superiority of the enemy. As a result of the operation, numerous trophies were obtained and the wounded platoon commander of the enemy DRG was captured. First aid was provided to Rashist directly on the battlefield, and he is currently in one of the Ukrainian medical institutions.

He turned out to be Stanislav Trutnev, a native of the Zaporizhzhia region, born in 1989. This is a serviceman of the 140th detachment of the special purpose of combating underwater sabotage forces and means of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy (military unit 69068, Vidyaevo, Murmansk region). Three years ago, he was assigned to a group of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in Syria.