ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9121 visitors online
News Video War
9 913 19

Air reconnaissance and artillery of 28th separate mechanized brigade destroy artillery calculations of occupiers. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance and artillery of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign destroyed the artillery calculations of the Russian invaders.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video recording of successful and coordinated actions between units on social networks.

Watch more: Artillery of 28th SMBr destroys calculations of ATGMs, DShK and occupant personnel. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5058) 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade (65)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 