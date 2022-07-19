Air reconnaissance and artillery of 28th separate mechanized brigade destroy artillery calculations of occupiers. VIDEO
Aerial reconnaissance and artillery of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign destroyed the artillery calculations of the Russian invaders.
As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video recording of successful and coordinated actions between units on social networks.
