There is renovation of state's power vertical. Today appointed several new heads of regional departments of SSU, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On the evening of July 19, Volodymyr Zelensky gave his traditional address to the Ukrainians.

"The occupiers carried out a missile strike on a village in the Odessa region - seven Kalibr missiles against an ordinary village. And where did they hit? An idle farm, village houses, outbuildings, a lyceum and the House of Culture.

Such are the targets of Russian cruise missiles. And what kind of wimps do we have to be to execute commands for such missile strikes on peaceful villages and towns! Even the fish and crustaceans in the Black Sea have more dignity than the officers of the Russian Navy.

The renewal of the power vertical of the state is in progress. Today I appointed new heads of regional offices of the Security Service of Ukraine in Zakarpattia, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. I dismissed one of the deputy heads of the SSU.

I am grateful to the members of the competition commission for the election of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office for finalizing the competition. The decision on the winner has been approved," the message states.

