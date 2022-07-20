ENG
Demining was carried out on Zmiiny Island and Russian equipment and documents were discovered, - intelligence. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military explored the territory and underground fortifications of Zmiiny Island and carried out demining.

This is reported in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As reported, samples of the enemy's weapons and equipment were found on the territory: guidance and control systems, UAV Orlan-10, portable anti-aircraft missile systems, grenade launchers, flamethrowers, small arms, combat logs, personal documents of the Russian military, electronic media.

The Ukrainian flag is installed on the island. A cat that lived in the occupation for several months was evacuated to the mainland.

