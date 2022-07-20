168 hours of tests: first week of course of young fighter in Azov Special Operations Forces. VIDEO

The first release of the recruiting film about how recruits overcome a difficult path to become part of the large Azov unit of the Special Operations Forces has been published online.

As Censor.NET reports, the film was published on the Azov Special Operations Forces page on social networks and tells about the first week of a young fighter's course in the unit.

"Each entrant must prove his motivation, show willpower and endurance, go through sweat and blood, without leaving the course with the words: "I couldn't do it" or "I'm already tired". There is no place for the weak in the war. And in SOF AZOV - those more. Our instructors are experienced and professional military personnel who are ready to put in the work and systematically grow new combat units. We will introduce you to some trainers in the first video. They are ruthless in their harshness and will waste no time on tears and hesitation. The entire squad will be strictly responsible for the mistake of one, and only the one who did not give up will have the right to true brotherhood," Azov residents write in the commentary for the film.

