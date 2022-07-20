ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4834 visitors online
News Video War
31 035 61

Combat diver of special forces of Russian Navy was captured in battle near Kharkov: "I have tattoos for luck". VIDEO

The reconnaissance group of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense in the Kharkiv region destroyed the DRG of the marines of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy.

According to Censor.NET, the Defense Intelligence was informed about this. As a result of the operation, numerous trophies were obtained and the wounded platoon commander of the enemy DRG was captured.

Read more: Lavrov: Geographical tasks of "special operations" have changed due to supply of Western weapons. Now it is not only "DPR" and "LPR"

Author: 

Russian Army (9078) hostages (618)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 