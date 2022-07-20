Combat diver of special forces of Russian Navy was captured in battle near Kharkov: "I have tattoos for luck". VIDEO

The reconnaissance group of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense in the Kharkiv region destroyed the DRG of the marines of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy.

According to Censor.NET, the Defense Intelligence was informed about this. As a result of the operation, numerous trophies were obtained and the wounded platoon commander of the enemy DRG was captured.

