There are agreements on effective air defense system for Ukraine, - Zelenskyi. VIDEO

Ukraine has agreements on obtaining an effective air defense system.

This is stated in the evening address of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The name HIMARS has become almost native to our people - just as the Javelin or NLAW used to be, as the Stugna or Neptune.

And it is obvious that the next equally weighty name will come from the modern air defense systems we are asking our partners for.

Representatives of our state have not stopped working for a day to get an effective air defense system. And we have some agreements on this, we have some successes that allow us to destroy some of the missiles, but we need a very different speed and scale of defense.

Read more: Ukraine will receive two batteries of modern air defense systems NASAMS, - Air Force spokesman Ihnat

Russian terror must lose. And it will be our common victory, the Ukrainian and American people," Zelenskyi said.

He also added that the result depends "not on us, but on political decisions that can be made in key capitals".