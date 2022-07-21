Fitness trainer Floyd became grenade launcher and hero of fighting for Severodonetsk. VIDEO

Oles (call sign Floyd), a grenade launcher soldier of the Svoboda Legion (National Guard), spoke about his experience of war and fighting in Severodonetsk.

An interview with Floyd was published on Yotube channel by the Editor in Chief of Censor.NЕТ Yuriy Butusov.

Grenade Launcher Floyd said that before February 24, he worked as a fitness trainer and had no military experience: "Not even an enlistment service".

He fought in the war near Rubizhne and Severodonetsk.

"The hardest thing is being under artillery fire. Sometimes you think it's over and it's over and you think, 'Cool, I'm still alive,'" Floyd said.

"The hardest thing in my job is that you have to hunt the equipment and it's such a battle with yourself, getting yourself together when you go out in front of a tank or a IFV. And that's when it's hard to work the way you need to," the grenade launcher added.

Floyd made 12 rides during the evacuation of soldiers from their positions in Severodonetsk to the crossing in the dark on unpaved roads: "Really, it was just God's help. Because the car, as a rule, could make one turn before the crossing. If it had not been for that "Zhigulka" we could have left the crossing two or three hours later (it would have been morning and Russian artillery could have noticed the departure and caused great losses to the unit). - Ed.).