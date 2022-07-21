In Russia, they are creating patriotic rifle battalions and sending them to the war in Ukraine, - Defense Intelligence

The Russian command uses three ways to replenish the battalions that are transferred to the front in Ukraine.

Vadym Skibitsky, a representative of the Defense Intelligence, said this during the briefing, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the intelligence agencies know that currently there is not enough personnel in the points of permanent deployment of Russian troops to form a sufficiently complete battalion-tactical group. Therefore, mixed groups from different military units began to be recruited.

Read more: Since beginning of full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has used up to 60% of all its missiles, - Defense Intelligence

Since May, the Russian command actively began to use the mobilization resource and conduct covert mobilization. Reservists of the "Bars" combat reserve of the country, which was created two years ago, are involved in the hostilities. In order to get to the front, medical commissions are not required, reservists must come to the military commissariat and sign a contract for a period of 2 months or more.

At the expense of these reservists, rifle battalions are equipped, which are transferred to the territory of Ukraine. There is already confirmation and testimony of prisoners of war about the mobilization of Bars reserves.

The second approach to mobilization is the formation of patriotic battalions.

See more: More than 1,000 instructors from Britain and New Zealand continue to train artillerymen of Armed Forces. PHOTOS

"Moscow has given an instruction to create such battalions in all federal entities of the Russian Federation. Each federal unit must form such a rifle battalion numbering 500-600 people. There are other approaches - voluntary entry into the army and hiring of foreign citizens whom Russia involves in hostilities," emphasized Skibitsky.

He also explained that often these are mercenaries from the countries of the Middle East, for example, from Syria. Today, all this is done covertly, and there is no open mobilization of the Russian population.

"Declaring war and full mobilization means admitting defeat and failure to fulfill the plans that were set for conducting a "special military operation," the intelligence representative explains.

Read more: Russia plans to annex fifth of territories of Ukraine through "referendums", - Bloomberg