Head of Kyiv fire department became mortarman in Severodonetsk. "Ispanets", Pechersk Teritorrial Defense. VIDEO

A fighter of the 205th Teritorrial Defense battalion of the Pechersk district of Kyiv with the call sign "Spanish" fought in Severodonetsk.

As Censor.NET informs, he told about this in an interview with the Butusov Plus channel.

He was not a fighter before, but now he controls the mortar calculation. This happened due to the fact that "Ispanets" was previously the head of the fire department of the city of Kyiv.

According to him, the war for him began on February 24, when several Russian rockets flew into Kyiv. And after a few hours he went to the Military Commissariat. He entered the military service and began his service in the Armed Forces.

The Spaniard said that during the fighting in Severodnetsk, he had the feeling that the day was never ending.

"One day passes. You slept for a few hours. And that's it. You have combat tasks again. You have to decide something again," the "Ispanets" noted.

