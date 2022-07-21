Zelensky after Stavka meeting: significant potential for our forces to advance on frontline. VIDEO

President Vladimir Zelensky appealed to Ukrainians at the end of the 148th day of the war with russia

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ referring on President's pressoffice.

" Today we had our regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff - this format of our work brings together the key leaders of the defense and security sectors. We discussed the current situation on the front lines and surrounding Ukraine. We set tasks in some tactical areas to strengthen our positions. All participants of the Stavka meeting agree - there is considerable potential for advancing our forces at the front and inflicting new tangible losses on the occupiers," Zelensky said.

"The first real result of the First Lady's visit to Washington is that senators introduced a draft resolution recognizing russia's actions in Ukraine an act of genocide. The resolution noted that russia's actions in Ukraine, including forced deportation to the russian federation and the deliberate killing of Ukrainian civilians during mass atrocities, are genocide against the people of Ukraine. With all its terrorist attacks against Ukrainians and our state, russia is only burying itself," the president pointed out.

Watch more: Zelensky reacted to fake about hospitalization: 44 is not 70. VIDEO