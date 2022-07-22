Grenades from quadrocopter, unequal battle, and enemy losses: how Russian officer was captured. VIDEO

The Defense Intelligence officer of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told how a Russian special agent was captured in the Kharkiv region.

The video with the story was published in Telegram by journalist Andrii Tsaplienko, Censor.NET reports.

Defenders of Ukraine discovered the Russian Subversive Intelligence Group in the village of Dementiivka of Dergachiv district, Kharkiv region.

Rashists were based in destroyed buildings. The Ukrainians saw them with the help of a thermal imaging quadrocopter and dropped seven F-1 grenades on the enemy. Several silhouettes of Russians remained to lie on the ground. But when four scouts of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine went to check the results of the grenade drops, they were ambushed in the forest and suffered losses.

Two scouts engaged in a firefight with 12-13 enemies. The shooting battle lasted for about an hour, and two Rashists were eliminated, three more were wounded.

Employees of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine returned to the base. They regrouped, conducted preliminary reconnaissance, and our artillerymen from the Territorial Defense and the National Guard provided artillery training at the location of the enemy. After that, the reconnaissance group returned to the battle line and again engaged in a shooting battle.

Under intense enemy mortar fire, scouts captured the platoon commander of the enemy Sabotage and Reconnaissance Group, Stanislav Trutnev. He was wounded, he was treated, and is now being held under guard in a medical facility.

The officer expects that the captured Rashist can be exchanged for several defenders of Ukraine who are held captive by the enemy.