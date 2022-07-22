Ukrainian soldiers destroyed eight enemy 2A65 "Msta-B" howitzers, their service, vehicle equipment and ammunition. VIDEO

Artillerymen of the air assault and ground forces destroyed an artillery battalion of 152-mm howitzers 2A65 "Msta-B", personnel, equipment, and ammunition of the Russian invaders.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video recording of the results of a successful Ukrainian artillery attack on a social network.

"Thanks to clear and coordinated interaction, the howitzer artillery division (without one howitzer battery) was destroyed - 8 units of 152-mm howitzers 2A65 "Msta-B", personnel of the division, automobile equipment, ammunition and fortifications of the Russian invaders," the comment reads

