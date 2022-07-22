Port unblocking agreement demonstrates that Ukraine is able to withstand this war - Zelensky. VIDEO

An address of President Vladimir Zelensky on the results of day 149 of war with russia.

The corresponding video was published by President Zelensky's pressoffice, as Censor.NЕТ informs.

"Today our State and the entire civilized world have reached an important agreement - there is an agreement that allows us to unblock Ukrainian ports.

About 20 million tons of last year's grain crop will go for export. This year's harvest - which is already being gathered - can also be sold. This is income of farmers, the entire agricultural sector and State budget. These are jobs. We already have about $10 billion worth of grain right now.

There is a chance to reduce the severity of the food crisis that russia has provoked. There is a chance to prevent a global catastrophe - a famine that could lead to political chaos in many countries around the world, particularly in the countries which help us. And this is another demonstration that Ukraine is capable of withstanding this war," Zelensky said.

Read more: Ukraine, Turkey and UN signed agreement on export of grain