A fire strike was launched against a concentration of Russian military equipment in occupied Horlivka - mass media. VIDEO
Journalist Andryi Tsaplienko made public information that there had been a fire strike on a concentration of enemy equipment in occupied Horlivka.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, Andryi reported on it at his telegrampage.
Tsaplienko noted: "It is clarified that in occupied Horlivka AFU struck at an accumulation of invaders' equipment in areas of machine plant.
