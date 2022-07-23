A fire strike was launched against a concentration of Russian military equipment in occupied Horlivka - mass media. VIDEO

Journalist Andryi Tsaplienko made public information that there had been a fire strike on a concentration of enemy equipment in occupied Horlivka.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, Andryi reported on it at his telegrampage.

Tsaplienko noted: "It is clarified that in occupied Horlivka AFU struck at an accumulation of invaders' equipment in areas of machine plant.

Watch more: Terrible destruction of city of Rubizhne by Russian artillery. VIDEO