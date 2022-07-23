The Russian strike on Odessa was a cynical and calculated move, - Zelensky. VIDEO
On the evening of July 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered his traditional address to Ukrainians
As reports Censor.NЕТ, this stated on Zelensky Official Facebookpage.
"Today's russian missile strike on Odesa, on the seaport - cynical, calculated - turned out to be a hit also on political positions of russia itself. If earlier someone in the world could still say that some kind of dialogue with it, some kind of agreements on ceasefire without de-occupation of our territory, today's russian "Kalibers" destroyed the very possibility for such statements.
And we see absolute unanimity in the world's response to this russian strike. The occupiers are no longer fooling anyone," the report noted.
