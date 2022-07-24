Relatives of defenders of "Azovstal" called on world to facilitate release of prisoners of war. VIDEO

The wives, mothers and sisters of the defenders of "Azovstal" appealed to the world community to help release the heroes of Mariupol.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukraine Now.

During the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in Kyiv on July 23, relatives of the defenders of Mariupol addressed the guests and spectators.

The published video indicates that the captivity has lasted for more than 60 days, and the relatives do not know where the soldiers are and what their condition is.

"I know that the world sees and hears, but I ask: act!" - one of the relatives urges.

We will remind you that on May 16, information about the removal of Ukrainian defenders from "Azovstal" appeared in the mass media.

Subsequently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported: "The evacuation of 53 seriously wounded servicemen has begun. They were taken to a medical facility in Novoazovsk. Another 211 defenders were evacuated to Olenivka through the humanitarian corridor, with their subsequent return to the territory controlled by Ukraine through the exchange procedure."

The military withdrawal was completed on May 20.

According to the information of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, more than 2.5 thousand Ukrainian fighters from "Azovstal" are in Russian captivity. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense is responsible for their liberation.