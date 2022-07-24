130th Terrirorial Defense battalion showed destroyed Rashist tanks and liquidated occupiers. VIDEO 18+
The 130th Battalion of the 112th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of Kyiv demonstrated its work in the defense of Ukraine. Attention, the news contains footage that is not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!
The corresponding video was published on Facebook-page of 130th Battalion of Territorial Defense of the city of Kyiv, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"130 TD battalion in defense of the country. Trophies, valenki, destroyed Rashist tanks and killed occupants... - catch the new video from the series "Kharkiv". And remember, everything will be Ukraine!" - it says in the video description.
