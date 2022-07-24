This week there will be important visits of our partners, important negotiations, and most importantly, there will be further promotion of Ukrainian positions - Zelensky. VIDEO

On the evening of July 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional address to Ukrainians.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Zelensky.

"Tomorrow begins an important week as we celebrate Ukrainian Nationality Day for the first time on July 28.

During such a brutal war, in its sixth month. After eight years of war in the Donbass. But we will celebrate. In spite of everything. Because Ukrainians cannot be broken. After all our people have gone through, after all we have learned over a century, Ukrainians will never give up their Independence.

So we do not relax and, as we have done every day for five months, we do everything to inflict the greatest losses on the enemy and to gather as much support for Ukraine as possible.

Watch more: The Russian strike on Odessa was a cynical and calculated move, - Zelensky. VIDEO

This week, there will be important visits by our partners, there will be important negotiations, and most importantly, there will be further advancement of Ukrainian positions. At the front, in diplomacy and in the economy.

I am grateful to everyone who protects the state! And I wish all of us, all Ukrainians, a productive new week," the message states.

See more: War will not break Ukraine. We will not obey. We will win! - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS