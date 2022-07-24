Mi-24B helicopter, which was transferred to Ukraine by Czech Republic, works with missiles on Russian positions. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from Mi-24B helicopters are destroying the positions of the Russian invaders.

This was stated in Facebook by aviation expert Vitaly Trubnikov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"One of the Mi-24B helicopters, which the Czech Republic handed over to Ukraine, fires missiles at Russian positions," he commented on the video.

