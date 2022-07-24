ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4902 visitors online
News Video War
26 036 24

Mi-24B helicopter, which was transferred to Ukraine by Czech Republic, works with missiles on Russian positions. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from Mi-24B helicopters are destroying the positions of the Russian invaders.

This was stated in Facebook by aviation expert Vitaly Trubnikov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"One of the Mi-24B helicopters, which the Czech Republic handed over to Ukraine, fires missiles at Russian positions," he commented on the video.

Watch more: Ukrainian Haimars destroyed Russian S-300 air defense system near Kherson. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9099) elimination (5080) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2904) helicopter_ (274) Air forces (1469)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 