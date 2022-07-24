Mi-24B helicopter, which was transferred to Ukraine by Czech Republic, works with missiles on Russian positions. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers from Mi-24B helicopters are destroying the positions of the Russian invaders.
This was stated in Facebook by aviation expert Vitaly Trubnikov, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"One of the Mi-24B helicopters, which the Czech Republic handed over to Ukraine, fires missiles at Russian positions," he commented on the video.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password