First grain trucks moving towards port were recorded in Mariupol - Andryushchenko. VIDEO

Preparations for transshipment of grain are underway in Mariupol, yesterday the first grain trucks moving towards the port were recorded.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced in a telegram by the mayor's adviser Petro Andryushchenko.

"The power supply in the port has been restored. Preparations for the transshipment of grain are underway. The first grain trucks moving towards the port were recorded in Mariupol yesterday. The grain trucks entered the city from the Donetsk direction. Russia's state looting by sea has resumed after a short pause," the message says.

