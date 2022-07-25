L119 howitzers handed over by Great Britain are already in combat zone in Donbas. VIDEO
The first video of 105-mm L119 guns transferred to Ukraine by Great Britain, in the combat zone in Donbas, has been published online.
As reported by Censor.NET, in general, the British plan to transfer to Ukraine 36 light towed L119 howitzers and 72,000 artillery shells for them.
