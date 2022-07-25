First six Stormer HVM air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine and are already working at front, - OC "South". VIDEO
The first six Stormer HVM anti-aircraft missile complexes have arrived in Ukraine and are already at the front.
This was reported by OC "South" on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"The first 6 Stormer HVM air defense systems arrived at the front in Ukraine.
British "invisible" Stormer HVM air defense systems "see" enemy attack aircraft at a distance of up to 18 km.
Why are they "invisible", all because of their peculiarity of aiming missiles at the target in a semi-automatic mode, this makes the British air defense system, in the literal sense of the word, "invisible" to the on-board sensors of radar radiation, which are on enemy helicopters and airplanes," the message says.
