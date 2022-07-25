Russians build concrete "barracks" without heating for Mariupol people - Andryushchenko. ВIДЕО

In Mariupol, Russian invaders are building concrete "barracks" for people who have lost their homes - with cracks and no possibility of centralized heating.

This was reported on Telegram by Adviser to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andryushchenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Mariupol. In Primorsky district the occupants are building prefabricated concrete barracks under the guise of apartment buildings. Which is not typical - almost silently. Without pathos, propaganda and all that. But if you look at the how - it becomes clear why. Concrete boxes are put on top of each other on ... concrete bricks without any joints ... Slits as big as an arm ... And one cell for one family ... For 266 apartments in total, or for 600-700 people ... So, in conditionally normal new housing will be settled the collaborators, and in the concrete house of cards - the commoners. Real care with your own eyes.

By the way, it becomes clear that no heating will even be attempted. All construction is pulled not only to the fortifications, but also to the nearest point in the Mariupol district, where there is gas and electricity. This is where the gas supply ends, constantly promised and impossible until restoration. So, Mariupol residents. Evacuate before you are dispersed into these dangerous concrete cells. Winter is coming," he said.