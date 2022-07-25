Russia is waging a blatant gas war against EU. We need to beat it up with retaliatory sanctions, - Zelensky. ВIДЕО

President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Ukrainians on the results of 152 days of war with Russia.

Corresponding video was published by Presidents's pressoffice, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today we saw another gas threat to Europe. Even despite concessions on the turbine for Nord Stream, Russia is not going to resume gas deliveries to European countries, as it is contractually obliged to do. Russia is doing all this on purpose, to make it as difficult as possible for Europeans to prepare for winter. This is an outright gas war waged by Russia against the united Europe; this is how it should be perceived.

You have to hit back for that. Not to think about how to bring back some turbine, but to strengthen the sanctions. Do everything possible to limit Russian revenues not only from gas and oil, but from any remaining exports. And sever trade ties with Russia as much as possible, because every such connection is a potential means of pressure for Russia.

By increasing Europe's gas blackmail every month, the terrorist state is trying to make life worse for every European. And this can indeed be seen as an incentive for the eighth EU sanctions package to be much weightier than the recently approved seventh.

See more: Guaranteeing safety of Ukrainian grain exports lies with Turkey and UN, - Zelensky