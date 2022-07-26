Missile attack on Mykolaiv: enterprise and critical infrastructure were affected. There was attempt to hit port, - Kim. VIDEO

On the morning of July 26, the Russians launched a massive rocket attack on Mykolaiv. The shelling of the region continues.

"On the morning of July 26, a massive rocket attack was carried out on Mykolaiv. According to known information, objects of critical infrastructure and a motor vehicle enterprise were destroyed as a result of the fall of ammunition and their fragments. So far, there are no victims. Detailed information is being clarified.

There are also air-launched missiles on the outskirts of the city. In addition, there was an attempt to damage the city's port infrastructure," the message reads.

It is noted that in the Mykolaiv district on July 25 at 10:00 p.m. the village was shelled. Novomykolaivka of the Pervomaisk district, mainly in open areas. There are no casualties. On the morning of July 26, at 05:00 a.m., an infrastructure facility in the Olshan community was shelled. There are no casualties.

" In the Bashtan district, on July 25,approximately at 06:00 p.m., the Shiroke village was shelled. The shots were fired outside the settlement, there were no casualties. Also,approximately at 11:00 p.m., the villages of Shiroke and the village of Chervona Dolyna were shelled, the shots were fired outside the boundaries of the villages "On the morning of July 26, at 4:30 a.m., the village of Chervona Dolyna was shelled. The shots were fired outside the village. There were no casualties," the Region military administration added.

The summary emphasizes that villages located on the demarcation line in the Bereznehuvate community remain under constant shelling. Yesterday, July 25, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the village of Maliivka came under fire. One residential building was destroyed. There is no information about the victims. Information about the destruction of residential buildings is being clarified.